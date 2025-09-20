Hyderabad: Indian cinema is growing year by year, both in movie budgets and in storytelling quality. Blockbusters and indie films alike are pushing boundaries. Films like Gandhi, Slumdog Millionaire, and RRR did not just entertain, they got India into the Oscars spotlight.

But making it to the Oscars is always tough. Once again, the Film Federation of India has selected a long list of movies hoping one will be the next official Oscar entry in 2026.

Homebound Wins the Oscar Race

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, has been chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category. It beat a fierce competition of 23 other films from across India.

Full List of 24 Films in the Race

Here are all the films that were entered for consideration, with their language and duration (as per the list):

1. I Want to Talk (Hindi)

2. Tanvi The Great (Hindi)

3. The Bengal Files (Hindi)

4. Pushpa 2 (Telugu)

5. Homebound (Hindi)

6. Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

7. Superboys of Malegaon (Marathi)

8. Sthal (Marathi)

9. Kannappa (Telugu)

10. Meta The Dazzling Girl (Silent Film)

11. Sambar Bonda (Marathi)

12. Dashavatar (Marathi)

13. Vanvaas (Marathi)

14. Paani (Marathi)

15. Gandhi Tatha Chettu (Telugu)

16. Aata Thambaycha Naay (Marathi)

17. Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera (Telugu)

18. Boong (Manipuri)

19. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam (Telugu)

20. Humans in the Loop (Hindi)

21. Jugnuma (Hindi)

22. Phule (Hindi)

23. Veera Chandrahasa (Kannada)

24. Pyre (Hindi)

Indian cinema is inching ever closer to breaking new ground at the Oscars. With Homebound now in the spotlight, the world will be watching to see if India can finally bring home another win.