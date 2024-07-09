Rahul Gandhi to visit Raebareli today

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will undertake a day’s visit to Raebareli on Tuesday, party sources said.

This will be his first visit to his constituency since assuming office as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi will reach Fursatganj airport and proceed directly to Bhuemau Guest House.

He will meet various delegations of different sections of society, besides people and party leaders there.

“Besides meeting delegations, partymen and the people, he may undertake a surprise visit in the constituency,” said district Congress committee Rae Bareli president Pankaj Tiwari.

A senior party leader said there was also a proposal to meet district officials in Raebareli but it was yet to be confirmed.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to meet family of the late Captain Anshuman Singh who died in the July 2023 Siachen fire, showing exceptional bravery and saving three lives.

Captain Anshuman Singh was given Kirti Chakra posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu recently.