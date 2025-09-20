Researcher found dead at IIT-Kharagpur, fifth suspected case of suicide this year

Kolkata: The body of a researcher was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room in IIT-Kharagpur on Saturday, in the fifth suspected case of suicide at the premier institute this year, officials said.

Harsh Kumar Pandey (27), a resident of Ranchi, was found dead in his room at the BR Ambedkar Hall around 2 pm, they said.

Pandey was pursuing a PhD in Mechanical Engineering, they added.

“His parents could not reach him on the phone, and the door of his room was locked from the inside. Subsequently, police were informed, and they broke into the room to find his body hanging from the ceiling,” an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said.

In a statement, the institute said it has constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the matter.

“The administration has initiated the filing of an FIR, and the police have commenced an investigation into the incident. The Institute is extending full cooperation to the authorities,” it added.

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said, “As someone who considers every student a family member, I feel this tragedy most personally.”

He said the institute recently observed World Suicide Prevention Day to reaffirm that no one in the community is ever alone in their struggles.

“Through initiatives such as the Board of Hope and the creation of a Dean of Student Well-being, we remain committed to building a compassionate ecosystem that listens, supports, and uplifts every member of our community,” he said.

With this, five students of the institute have died by hanging themselves in their hostel rooms since January.

The last such incident happened on July 18, when Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year Mechanical Engineering student, was found dead in his hostel room at the Rajendra Prasad Hall.

Apart from them, a student died after choking on a pill on July 21. Chandradip Pawar, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was a second-year student of Electrical Engineering.