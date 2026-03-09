Retd district judge loses Rs 1 cr in ‘digital arrest’ scam in Telangana

The cyber crooks threatened the 69-year-old retired judge about a week ago claiming that his mobile number was found involved in women trafficking and other offences.

Hyderabad: A retired district judge fell prey to the “digital arrest” scam and lost more than Rs one crore, police said on Monday, March 9.

The cyber crooks threatened the 69-year-old retired judge about a week ago, claiming that his mobile number was found to be involved in women trafficking and other offences.

The victim, a resident of Malkagjri here, transferred more than Rs 1 crore to them. After realising that he was cheated, he lodged a complaint three days ago, and an investigation is underway.

Asked how the victim was cheated despite being a retired judge, police said victims typically get scared of the threats of fraudsters.

In the digital arrest scam, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to deceive victims. They intimidate individuals by falsely accusing them of illegal activities and then demanding money, pressuring them to make the payment.

