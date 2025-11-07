Revanth Reddy appeals to Jubilee Hills voters ahead of polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday urged Jubilee Hills voters to think wisely and vote in the upcoming elections.

He asked the voters to cast their vote after taking into account the developmental works the Congress party is taking up in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Revanth Reddy said that the BRS and BJP parties have failed to take up any developmental works in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in the last year and that Hyderabad is on the path of development under Congress rule.

The Chief Minister alleged that no development has taken place in Hyderabad since 2014 and asked people to take a thoughtful decision in this election.

He emphasized that the Congress government established many educational institutions. He commented that Hyderabad became an international city only due to the decisions of the Congress. He said that when the Congress was in power, Hyderabad development was a growth engine.

Targeting the BRS party, Revanth Reddy said that had the people of Telangana benefitted in any way due to the Pragathi Bhavan or from the new Secretariat. “Has the construction of the new Secretariat resulted in a single job?” he questioned.

He said K Chandrasekhar Rao has done nothing except installing CCTV cameras in front of the houses of opposition leaders and linking them with the Command Control Center. He accused KCR of installing bulletproof glass even in the bathroom.