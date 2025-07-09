Revanth Reddy seeks Centre’s support for Zaheerabad Smart City

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to expedite central support for the development of the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City.

During his meeting with the Union Minister in Delhi, the Chief Minister requested the immediate release of Rs.596.61 crore, which had already been approved by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) for the project.

He also appealed for additional central funding to build essential infrastructure such as water supply, power networks, and other critical facilities needed to transform Zaheerabad into a full-fledged industrial smart city.