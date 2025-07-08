Andhra releases Krishna waters from Srisailam project amid dam safety concerns

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Krishna waters to his state by performing Jala Harathi at the Srisailam project on Tuesday, July 8.

This year, the water was released three weeks before the scheduled date.

As of Tuesday, the current storage capacity reached 196.56 TMC due to the heavy inflows from the Srisailam project. The maximum storage capacity is 215.81 TMC. The water level has reached 881.60 ft, just 4.5 ft away from reaching the brim.

In the last 24 hours, the average inflow was recorded as 1,53,672 cusecs of water.

This year, from July 1 to July 5, 125 TMC was recorded, a sharp rise compared to the average inflow of 12.26 TMC for the same period over the last 15 years.

Around 81,588 cusecs of water were recorded as average outflow in the last 24 hours. Of this, 66,719 cusecs were released for power generation, and towards the Nagarjuna Sagar project, while 14,658 cusecs of water were released for the Pothireddypadu project in Andhra Pradesh.

Inflows in other projects

On Tuesday morning, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) recorded a water storage of 168.73 TMC, against its full capacity of 312.05 TMC. The water level stood at 530.30 ft, nearly 60 feet below the Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

To manage the rising inflows, authorities opened 14 gates of the Jurala Project, releasing 1,26,653 cusecs of water downstream to the Srisailam reservoir. By 3 pm, the inflow into the project remained steady at around 1,25,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Tungabhadra project in Andhra Pradesh reached a storage level of 75.93 TMC, out of its total capacity of 105.79 TMC. The water level was recorded at 1,624 ft, just 9 feet below its FRL of 1,633 ft.

Telangana writes to Centre

A day before the release of water from the Srisailam project, the Telangana government wrote to the secretary of the Union Jal Shakti ministry, raising alarm about the impending danger to the project. It stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has failed to take proper care and maintenance of the project, which comes under its purview.

The letter stated that due to heavy inflows over the years, the plunge-pool downstream of the dam needed repairs. The Telangana government has written to the NDSA and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) about the danger to the dam, along with recommendations.