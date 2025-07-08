Batukamma Kunta springs back to life post HYDRAA restoration

Hyderabad: A buried water body, forgotten for decades beneath layers of encroachment, is flowing once again. Batukamma Kunta, located in Amberpet, has been dramatically restored after it was rediscovered by the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) during routine excavation work.

The revival of the lake has struck public imagination, with residents posting photos of pristine waters, green banks, and a freshly laid pathway around the revived site. The makeover is likely to transform the spot into a favorite among locals for morning strolls, families, and nature enthusiasts.

Social media users have shared several photos of the restored Lake with works underway for a walkway around it.

Unlike most of the city’s degraded lakes, which had been weakened due to dumping of garbage or sewage inflow, Batukamma Kunta’s vanishing was majorly due to encroachment and garbage dumping.

Year by year, it had been buried and constructed over, until HYDRAA engineers, when they were carrying out field surveys and excavation works, hit water just four feet below the ground level in early 2025.

Led by Commissioner AV Ranganath, HYDRAA launched a comprehensive restoration effort. The lake was excavated with the utmost care, and its historic contours traced and cleared of illegal encroachments. Natural flow and exit channels were restored. Stormwater and sewage pipes were re-routed to avoid future pollution.

Now, Batukamma Kunta is not only a restored lake, it’s an urban ecological restoration case study. Migratory birds and native waterflow have returned. Indigenous trees and flowering plants are being planted. A well-designed walking path now encircles the lake with seating and shaded areas.

About HYDRAA and lakes restored apart from Batukamma Kunta

HYDRAA was set up in 2024 as a special purpose entity to safeguard public assets, coordinate urban disaster response, and revive Hyderabad’s water commons. It has since embarked on the revival of various priority waterbodies, such as Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake and Musi-adjacent catchments, through a mix of legal action, community outreach, and contemporary hydrological planning.

For those living in Amberpet, Batukamma Kunta’s return is symbolically very important. It restores not only water, but identity.