HC allows HYDRAA to proceed with pre monsoon works at Bathukamma Kunta site

Hyderabad: A vacation bench of the Telangana High Court has granted permission to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to carry out essential pre-monsoon works at the seven-acre Bathukamma Kunta land parcel, located at survey No. 563/1 in Bagh Amberpet.

The interim order was issued by Justices Nagesh Bheemapaka and Lakshmi Narayana Alishetty, following an application filed by HYDRAA seeking modification of an earlier status quo order.

The disputed site has been the subject of a prolonged legal battle, with A Sudhakar Reddy asserting private ownership and claiming that Bathukamma Kunta is not a historical water body but patta land.

Reddy has alleged that state authorities are targeting him for political reasons and recently filed a plea accusing HYDRAA of violating the court’s status quo by commencing work at the site and allegedly filling the area with water. He sought an immediate restraint on further activity.

In response, HYDRAA argued that the pre-monsoon works were necessary to prevent flooding in neighbouring colonies during the upcoming rainy season.

The court found merit in this argument and modified its previous order, allowing HYDRAA to proceed with the essential works to avert possible inundation of the surrounding areas.

Previously, the court had directed all parties—including HYDRAA, revenue, and municipal officials—to maintain the status quo until a civil court ruled on the pending injunction application related to the land dispute.

With the latest interim order, HYDRAA is now authorised to undertake only those works deemed essential for flood prevention, pending final adjudication of the ownership and land use issues.