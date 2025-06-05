Anti cow slaughter Act: HC issues notices to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 4, issued notices to the state government seeking an explanation on the implementation of the Cow Slaughter and Animal Protection Act.

The court directed the government to file counters and adjourned the hearing to the 18th of this month.

The notice was issued in response to a petition filed by Ashu Mongia, National President of the World Hindu Federation India, based in Delhi, challenging the alleged non-implementation of the Telangana Cow Protection Act across the state. Justice K. Sharath heard the case on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that three representations had been submitted to the authorities requesting enforcement of the Cow Protection Act, but no action had been taken.

The counsel contended that this inaction was contrary to the principles of natural justice and pointed out that previous orders issued by the High Court had not been implemented.

Additional Advocate General Mohammad Imran Khan, representing the state, stated that the government was complying with the court’s previous orders.

He requested more time to file detailed counters. Granting the request, the judge adjourned the hearing to the 18th of this month.