Anti cow slaughter Act: HC issues notices to Telangana govt

Additional Advocate General Mohammad Imran Khan, representing the state, stated that the government was complying with the court’s previous orders.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th June 2025 8:42 am IST
HC halts MLC's swearing-in ceremony of Kodandaram and Amer
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 4, issued notices to the state government seeking an explanation on the implementation of the Cow Slaughter and Animal Protection Act.

The court directed the government to file counters and adjourned the hearing to the 18th of this month.

The notice was issued in response to a petition filed by Ashu Mongia, National President of the World Hindu Federation India, based in Delhi, challenging the alleged non-implementation of the Telangana Cow Protection Act across the state. Justice K. Sharath heard the case on Wednesday.

MS Creative School

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that three representations had been submitted to the authorities requesting enforcement of the Cow Protection Act, but no action had been taken.

The counsel contended that this inaction was contrary to the principles of natural justice and pointed out that previous orders issued by the High Court had not been implemented.

Additional Advocate General Mohammad Imran Khan, representing the state, stated that the government was complying with the court’s previous orders.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

He requested more time to file detailed counters. Granting the request, the judge adjourned the hearing to the 18th of this month.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th June 2025 8:42 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button