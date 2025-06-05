Cow vigilantes attack cattle traders near Hyderabad ahead of Eid Al Adha

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Dundigal, on the outskirts of the city, on Wednesday night after a cow vigilante attacked cattle traders.

The traders were transporting oxen in a vehicle to the city when gau rakshaks intercepted them near Gandi Maisamma. After pulling the driver and traders out of the vehicle, they severely beat them. Following the assault, the cow vigilantes alerted the local police and, in their presence, further manhandled the two individuals. They were later taken to the police station.

AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig stated that both victims sustained injuries in the attack.

The MLC demanded that the police register a case against the attackers and arrest all those involved.

Cow vigilante activity has increased in Cyberabad ahead of the Eid Al Adha festival.