Cow vigilantes attack cattle traders near Hyderabad ahead of Eid Al Adha

AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig stated that victims sustained injuries in the attack.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2025 8:12 am IST
Representational Image of group of people thrashing a man
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Dundigal, on the outskirts of the city, on Wednesday night after a cow vigilante attacked cattle traders.

The traders were transporting oxen in a vehicle to the city when gau rakshaks intercepted them near Gandi Maisamma. After pulling the driver and traders out of the vehicle, they severely beat them. Following the assault, the cow vigilantes alerted the local police and, in their presence, further manhandled the two individuals. They were later taken to the police station.

AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig stated that both victims sustained injuries in the attack.

MS Creative School

The MLC demanded that the police register a case against the attackers and arrest all those involved.

Cow vigilante activity has increased in Cyberabad ahead of the Eid Al Adha festival.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2025 8:12 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button