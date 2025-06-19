Revanth Reddy seeks Google’s support in youth skill development, jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon Google to support the state government’s mission to upskill youth and generate employment opportunities. He urged the tech giant to become a brand ambassador for the “Telangana Rising” initiative, highlighting the longstanding association between Google and Hyderabad.

Speaking at the inauguration of Google’s first Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth such facility in the world, Revanth Reddy praised Google’s role in transforming lives through technology.

The CM noted that Google’s journey in Hyderabad began during the tenure of former Chief Minister Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in united Andhra Pradesh. “Today, nearly 7,000 employees work from Google’s Hyderabad office, and many consider the city their home,” he said.

He added that Telangana already collaborates with Google on various fronts including education, cybersecurity, maps, traffic management, startups, and health. “Google and the Congress government share a similar spirit of innovation,” Revanth remarked.

The newly inaugurated GSEC in Hyderabad will serve as a cybersecurity hub, focusing not only on security innovation but also on skill development and employment generation, strengthening India’s cybersecurity capabilities, the CM said.

Outlining his government’s economic goals, Revanth reiterated Telangana’s target of achieving a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2035. As part of inclusive growth, he announced a plan to empower one crore women to become millionaires, and said that 2.5 acres of land has been allocated next to the Google campus for women’s self-help group stalls.

Congratulating Google on establishing its GSEC in Hyderabad, Revanth expressed confidence that the company’s work would continue to bring pride and progress to Telangana.