Revanth Reddy to launch ‘CM Breakfast Scheme’ in Telangana schools

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that his government will introduce the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the state from the next academic year, inspired by Tamil Nadu’s pioneering initiative.

Speaking at the “Tamil Nadu Excels in Education” event in Chennai on Friday, Revanth Reddy said the scheme would benefit students of Classes 1 to 5, improve school attendance, and reduce dropouts. He described the programme as “heart-touching” and praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for conceptualising it.

Taking inspiration from CM Stalin: Revanth

“I am taking inspiration from CM Stalin, who implemented this scheme to ensure schoolchildren do not go hungry when their parents leave early for work. Telangana will replicate this revolutionary initiative from the next academic year,” Reddy said.

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President Stalin presided over the event, while Revanth Reddy attended as the Special Invitee and Chief Guest. The programme highlighted Tamil Nadu’s progress in education through various student-centric schemes under the Dravidian Model of governance.

Stalin thanks Revanth

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin thanked Reddy for joining the celebrations and for announcing the Breakfast Scheme in Telangana. “By applauding our flagship schemes like Pudhumai Penn, Naan Mudhalvan, and Tamil Puthalvan, you reaffirmed that Tamil Nadu’s pioneering path in education is lighting the way for entire India,” Stalin wrote.

Revanth Reddy also lauded Tamil Nadu’s welfare measures, calling them revolutionary and worth emulating across the country. He underlined that Telangana and Tamil Nadu will work together to produce Olympic medallists in 2028, saying, “The Centre will not do it, but we will.”

He further announced that Telangana has already launched initiatives such as 100 new residential schools for SC/ST/OBC students, a Young India Skills University, a Sports University, and a Sports Academy under the PPP model. The Skills University, he said, enrolled 20,000 engineering graduates in its first year with 100% job placement.

Stalin targets centre

During his address, Stalin accused the Union government of placing hurdles in Tamil Nadu’s development but said his government’s education reforms had improved outcomes. “After the breakfast scheme, attendance in schools has risen sharply. Through scholarships, 70% of plus-two graduates have joined colleges, with many securing admission in top institutions,” Stalin said.

The event also showcased flagship DMK schemes such as Pudhumai Penn (Rs.1,000 monthly support for girl students), Tamil Puthalvan (benefits for boys), and Naan Mudhalvan (skill development initiative).

Revanth Reddy praised Stalin as “one of the finest Chief Ministers in India” and said he was fulfilling the vision of Dravidian icons C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.