Rights activists to address 2 day Telangana citizens’ meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The third Telangana Citizens’ Rights Association State Convention is set to commence on Saturday at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.

The two-day conference will be held with the slogan “Let’s Oppose Operation Kagaar… Let’s Protect the Right to Live.”

Key speakers at the event include Prof. Haragopal, retired Mumbai High Court judge Kolsay Patil, Chhattisgarh social activist Beta Bhatia, Adivasi rights campaigner Soni Sori, and Delhi University professor Manoranjan Mohanty, among others. Organisers announced that a play titled Operation Kagaar will be staged at the convention.

Open convention on Day 1

According to the association, an open convention will be held on the first day, followed by an internal meeting on the second day.

In a press release, the association urged the public, democrats, and rights activists to participate and help make the convention a success actively.