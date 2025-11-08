Rights activists to address 2 day Telangana citizens’ meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's prof Haragopal demands state govt to withdraw UAPA cases
Hyderabad university ex-professor, G Haragopal (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The third Telangana Citizens’ Rights Association State Convention is set to commence on Saturday at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.

The two-day conference will be held with the slogan “Let’s Oppose Operation Kagaar… Let’s Protect the Right to Live.”

Key speakers at the event include Prof. Haragopal, retired Mumbai High Court judge Kolsay Patil, Chhattisgarh social activist Beta Bhatia, Adivasi rights campaigner Soni Sori, and Delhi University professor Manoranjan Mohanty, among others. Organisers announced that a play titled Operation Kagaar will be staged at the convention.

According to the association, an open convention will be held on the first day, followed by an internal meeting on the second day.

In a press release, the association urged the public, democrats, and rights activists to participate and help make the convention a success actively.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th November 2025 8:37 am IST

