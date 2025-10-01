Riyadh street to be renamed in honour of late Grand Mufti

Riyadh: Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has ordered that a major street in Riyadh be named after the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, the former Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars.

The directive, issued on Tuesday, September 30, recognises Sheikh Abdulaziz’s distinguished scholarly stature and his significant contributions to the Kingdom, Islam, and the wider Muslim community, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, who passed away on Tuesday, September 23, devoted his life to the study and teaching of Islamic jurisprudence, guiding people, and advancing Islamic scholarship. His efforts played a pivotal role in modernising traditional Islamic education while maintaining adherence to Shariah principles.

Appointed Grand Mufti in June 1999, he also served as chair of the Council of Senior Scholars, president of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and as a member of the Muslim World League’s Supreme Council.