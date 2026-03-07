Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is steadily recovering after being hospitalised in Mumbai following a minor brain haemorrhage, bringing relief to fans and members of the film fraternity. His longtime collaborator and friend Javed Akhtar recently shared a positive update about his health, reassuring well-wishers that the legendary writer is improving.

Speaking during a book launch event in New Delhi on Thursday evening, Javed Akhtar briefly addressed concerns about Salim Khan’s condition. He told the audience that the veteran writer is now stable and showing signs of recovery.

“Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved,” Javed Akhtar said, offering much-needed reassurance to fans who have been closely following updates about Salman Khan’s dad’s health.

Why Salim Khan was hospitalised

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 17, 2026, after doctors detected a minor brain haemorrhage. Following medical evaluation, he underwent a diagnostic procedure as part of his treatment.

Earlier on February 18, pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, who has been overseeing his treatment, explained that the haemorrhage was minimal. “A procedure called DSA was done. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more. He’s fine, he’s stable. All in all, he’s doing quite well,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, actor Aamir Khan also shared an update after visiting the hospital earlier this week. Aamir, who is close to Salim Khan’s son Salman Khan, revealed that although he could not meet the veteran writer in the ICU, he spent time with the family and learned that his condition was improving.

“I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Since he is in the ICU, I couldn’t meet him personally, but I sat with the family. Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health fully recovers,” Aamir said.

Salim Khan, now 90, is widely regarded as one of the most influential screenwriters in Indian cinema. Along with Javed Akhtar, he formed the legendary Salim–Javed duo, which revolutionised Hindi film writing in the 1970s. Together, they penned several landmark films, including Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, and Don, works that continue to shape Indian cinema decades later.

As news of his recovery spreads, fans and industry colleagues remain hopeful that the iconic writer will soon return home and regain full health.