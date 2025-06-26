Salman Khan joins ISPL as Delhi team owner for season 3

Hyderabad: After a record-breaking Season 2 with 28 million+ viewers and 47% more viewership than last year, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is all set for a thrilling Season 3. And the big news? Bollywood’s Salman Khan has become the owner of the New Delhi team!

From Street Cricket to Stadiums

ISPL is India’s first tennis-ball T10 league that gives street players a chance to shine. It mixes cricket, music, and fun, backed by famous names like Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat.

Salman Khan said on Instagram, “Excited to begin this street to stadium cricket journey with ISPL.”

Fans were excited and flooded his post with emojis and cheers.

A League Full of Stars

ISPL already has many film stars as team owners — Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, and Ram Charan. Now, with Salman Khan joining and over 4.2 million players signing up for trials across 101 cities, Season 3 will be the biggest yet.

New Stars Born

Season 2 winners, Majhi Mumbai, had rising players like Abhishek Dalhor, who is now a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. ISPL proves that dreams from the streets can come true.

With a new team, celebrity power, and non-stop action, ISPL Season 3 promises exciting cricket and amazing entertainment. And with Salman Khan on board, fans can expect something truly special.