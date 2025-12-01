Hyderabad: And the wait is finally over! Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially confirmed her wedding to director Raj Nidimoru. The actress shared beautiful photos from her intimate ceremony on Instagram with a simple caption, “01.12.2025.”

The wedding took place early Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. It was a close-knit celebration attended by only about 30 guests, keeping the event deeply personal and serene.

For their big day, Raj wore a traditional and elegant cream kurta–pyjama set, paired with a golden embroidered Nehru jacket.

Samantha looked breathtaking in a red silk saree adorned with intricate golden borders. She styled her hair in a classic bun decorated with white flowers, accessorising the look with subtle yet elegant gold jewellery.

The actress’s warm smile in the photos has already won hearts, and fans as well as industry colleagues are flooding social media with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

Speculation about their relationship had been circulating for months, but Samantha appeared to make it “Instagram official” in November 2025 by sharing a cozy photo of her hugging Raj at her brand launch event. The two first met while working on the second season of the hit web series The Family Man in 2021