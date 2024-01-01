Saudi campaign raises over Rs 1331 crore in aid for Gaza

Riyadh: The donations from the Saudi Arabian popular campaign to support the Palestinians in Gaza reached 600 million Saudi riyals (Rs 13,31,88,79,662).

On November 2, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a campaign to collect donations through the Sahem platform.

Since the launch of the campaign, more than 350,000 have donated, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This campaign comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s well-known historical role of standing with the brotherly Palestinian people in the various crises and tribulations they have gone through.

Donations to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform or through the Sahem mobile app on Apple Store and Google Play.

Since the beginning of the Israeli offsensive on the Gaza Strip, the Kingdom has send more than 34 relief planes and 3 ships carrying hundreds of thousands of tons of aid.

وصول الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية الـ 34 لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة.https://t.co/364hzQ8ko0#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/qHe9Un258N — واس العام (@SPAregions) January 1, 2024

Israel-Hamas war

Hamas movement launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, during which it infiltrated Israeli territories, causing the death of almost 1,400 people.

Since then, Israel responded with devastating bombardment on Gaza, killing more than 21,800 civilians, according to the Gaza ministry of health.