SCR announces festive week train halts at Hi-Tech City, Lingampalli, Charlapalli

Hyderabad: In order to manage the expected surge of passengers during the upcoming festive week, the South Central Railway, Secunderabad Division, has announced the temporary halting of several trains running on major Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north India routes at Hi-Tech City, Lingampalli, and Charlapalli stations.

In a release issued by the SCR, the measure, which will start from September 26, will remain effective till October 5, 2025, and aims to ease congestion at Secunderabad Station.

These stoppages will allow passengers to board and alight conveniently at key suburban stations in the city, read the release.

Each train is scheduled for a 1-minute halt at the designated station.

Trains halting at Hi-Tech City station

1. 12805 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli: Arrival 18:48/Departure 18:49

2. 12806 Lingampalli – Visakhapatnam: Arrival 06:20/Departure 06:21

3. 18519 Visakhapatnam – LTT Mumbai: Arrival 13:19/Departure 13:20

4. 18520 LTT Mumbai – Visakhapatnam: Arrival 19:25/Departure 19:26

5. 17014 Kazipet – Hadapsar: Arrival 21:04/Departure 21:05

6. 17013 Hadapsar – Kazipet: Arrival 01:35/Departure 01:36

Trains halting at both Hi-Tech City, Charlapalli stations

1. 17255 Narasapur – Lingampalli: Charlapalli Arrival 03:44/Departure 03:45; Hi-Tech City Arrival 04:44/Departure 04:45

2. 17256 Lingampalli – Narasapur: Charlapalli Arrival 22:09/Departure 22:10; Hi-Tech City Arrival 21:05/Departure 21:06

3. 12775 Kakinada Town – Lingampalli: Charlapalli Arrival 05:59/Departure 06:00; Hi-Tech City Arrival 06:49/Departure 06:50

4. 12776 Lingampalli – Kakinada Town: Charlapalli Arrival 20:04/Departure 20:05; Hi-Tech City Arrival 19:05/Departure 19:06

Trains halting at Charlapalli Station

1. 12791 Secunderabad – Danapur: Arrival 09:39 / Departure 09:40

2. 12792 Danapur – Secunderabad: Arrival 19:59 / Departure 20:00

Trains halting at Lingampalli Station

1. 22718 Secunderabad – Rajkot: Charlapalli Arrival 15:39 / Departure 15:40

2. 22717 Rajkot – Secunderabad: Charlapalli Arrival 06:09 / Departure 06:10

3. 20967 Secunderabad – Porbandar: Charlapalli Arrival 15:39 / Departure 15:40

4. 20968 Porbandar – Secunderabad: Charlapalli Arrival 06:09 / Departure 06:10

5. 12731 Tirupati – Secunderabad: Charlapalli Arrival 05:34 / Departure 05:35

6. 12732 Secunderabad – Tirupati: Charlapalli Arrival 15:24 / Departure 15:25

7. 12701 CST Mumbai – Hyderabad: Charlapalli Arrival 10:59 / Departure 11:00

8. 12702 Hyderabad – CST Mumbai: Charlapalli Arrival 15:19 / Departure 15:20