Sensex up in early trade, Nifty crosses 26,000 on final trading day of 2025

The Indian benchmark indices traded in the green zone early on Wednesday on the final day of the trading year.



As of 9.30 am, Sensex advanced 167 points, or 0.20 per cent to 84,872 and Nifty gained 67 points, or 0.26 per cent to 26,005. Main broad-cap indices performed in line with benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 adding 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.58 per cent.



Among sectoral gainers, the Nifty Metal was the top gainer up 1.33 per cent, followed by Nifty Chemicals adding 1.09 per cent and Nifty PSU Bank gaining 0.79 per cent.



Immediate support is placed at 25,750–25,800 zone, while resistance is placed near 26,050–26,100 zone, analysts said. Market has the potential to rise, but sustained FII selling and lack of fresh triggers like US-India trade news are weighing it down, they added.



Investors are looking for cues from December auto sales data, Q3 corporate results, budget expectations, and Fed action in 2026.



Traders are hopeful that earnings will rebound in 2026, market watchers said. Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell in the morning session, on the holiday-shortened and final trading day of the year.



In Asian markets, China’s Shanghai index eased 0.07 per cent, and Shenzhen edged down 0.67 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.37 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.12 per cent.



South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.15 per cent. The US markets ended in the red zone during the previous trading day, as Nasdaq lost 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 eased 0.14 per cent, and the Dow moved down 0.2 per cent.



On December 30, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,844 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of equities worth Rs 6,160 crore.