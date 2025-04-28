Shamirpet police sub inspector arrested over Rs 2,22,000 bribery

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector belonging to Shamirpet police station, Cyberabad, was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, April 28, for accepting a bribe from a complainant.

The officer, M Parashuram, was caught and arrested at 1:45 pm on April 28 in a sting operation carried out by ACB’s City Range Unit 2.

As per the ACB, Parashuram demanded and received Rs 22,000 from a complainant in lieu of extending official favour, particularly to keep the complainant and his worker out of a cheating case filed by the Shamirpet police station and to return the seized mobile phone of the complainant. Officials also found that Parashuram had earlier received another Rs 2,00,000 from the same complainant as a bribe.

The bribe money was recovered by the authorities from the officer. The ACB stated that Parashuram had acted dishonestly in his duty, and hence, he was arrested immediately. He has been produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Hyderabad’s Nampally Court. The case is under investigation.

The ACB appealed to citizens to report bribery requests from government officials by calling their toll-free line 1064 or contacting them through WhatsApp, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter). The Bureau guaranteed the confidentiality of complainants’ identities.