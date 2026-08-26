Sidharth, Tamannaah’s ‘The Vvaan’ promises a visual spectacle

Mumbai: The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘THE VVAAN’ treated the movie buffs with a gripping teaser of the fantasy drama on Tuesday.

The movie chronicles the journey of an urban man who ends up awakening the divine goddess in his ancestral village’s forbidden forest, forced to confront powers beyond his comprehension thereafter.

Drawn to this dangerous world, he soon finds himself battling mysterious forces. In his fight against the unknown, he is seen wielding a Trishul, along with navigating ritualistic settings.

Music also plays a crucial role in enhancing the entire experience of the mysterious world rooted in folklore and fantasy.

With a perfect blend of adventure, mystery and humour, the movie is touted to be a complete family entertainer.

The makers also revealed that Teaser 2 for ‘THE VVAAN’ will also be unveiled shortly.

Sharing the preview on social media, Sidharth wrote, “Humari Rakshak hain woh, jinki Sher savaari hai! 25th Sept ko aa rahi Vvaan ki kahani hai! #THEVVAANTeaser Out Now! Teaser 2 coming #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026. (sic).”

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the project will mark the primary collaboration of Sidharth and Tamannaah. It must be noted that their chemistry is in complete contrast to the mysterious world around them, piquing interest regarding their relationship in the movie.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, ‘The Vvaan’ stars Sidharth and Tamannaah in the lead, along with Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, and Maniesh Paul as the ancillary cast.

Directed by Deepak Mishra, the story of the drama has been written by Arunabh Kumar.

Manu Anand is responsible for camera work for the drama backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

‘The Vvaan’ is scheduled to reach the cinemas on September 25, 2026.