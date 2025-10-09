Special Pulse Polio drive in Hyderabad, 5 other Telangana districts on Oct 12

Special immunization drive in six Telangana districts to cover all children below five years of age.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 9th October 2025 8:56 am IST
Polio dose
Representatives Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Department will conduct a special Pulse Polio immunisation drive on October 12 across six key districts: Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Hanamkonda, and Warangal.

According to officials, all children below five years of age in these districts will receive the polio drops as part of the campaign.

Rise in Polio cases in Bangladesh, Pakistan

The department emphasised that this precautionary measure is being undertaken following reports of recurring polio cases in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan over the last three years.

Memory Khan Seminar

The Union Ministry of Health has identified 290 districts across India for focused vaccination coverage, including these six in Telangana, to ensure total immunisation and prevent any resurgence of the poliovirus.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 9th October 2025 8:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button