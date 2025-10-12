SRK and Kajol’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ dance sets Filmfare ablaze

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s beloved on-screen duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, brought back timeless memories at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 held in Ahmedabad’s EKA Arena. Dressed in coordinated black ensembles, Shah Rukh in a classy tuxedo and Kajol in an elegant saree, the pair performed to Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Their effortless chemistry, smiles, and graceful moves took fans straight back to the golden era of the 1990s.

Fans Celebrate the Iconic Jodi

The internet was flooded with reactions as fans expressed pure joy and nostalgia. One user called them “Bollywood’s timeless duo,” while another wrote, “Whole childhood in a frame.” Others highlighted how their chemistry has remained “magical and unchanged even after ages.” A heartwarming moment came when director Karan Johar joined SRK and Kajol on stage for a warm group hug, making the performance even more memorable.

Award Highlights of the Evening

The event celebrated excellence in cinema with Laapataa Ladies winning Best Film, and Kiran Rao bagging Best Director. Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for Jigra, while Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared Best Actor honors for I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion. Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Ranta took home the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Cine Icons Honored

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol received the Legendary Cine Icon Awards, marking yet another milestone in their illustrious careers. Kajol even shared a nostalgic post on Instagram, saying, “That was then. This is now… most epic throwback ever!”

From Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, SRK and Kajol have defined romance in Bollywood. Their reunion at Filmfare 2025 proved that their charm is truly timeless, leaving audiences emotional and overjoyed once again.