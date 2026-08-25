Standup comedian Hussain, wife Mariyam welcome their first child

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Hussain and his wife Mariyam have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as the couple welcomed their first child.

The new parents shared the happy news with their followers through a playful Instagram reel, giving fans a glimpse of their newborn while keeping the baby’s face away from the camera.

Couple announces the news in adorable reel

Instead of opting for a conventional announcement, Hussain and Mariyam turned the big reveal into a fun collaboration. The reel begins with Hussain teasing viewers with the words, “Showing you our best collab yet,” before Mariyam enters the frame holding their little one.

Dressed in traditional outfits, the couple posed with their newborn as they asked followers, “Guess who won?”

The announcement quickly caught the attention of fans, with the reel garnering love and comments as congratulations poured in for the couple.

Hussain has built a following through his stand-up comedy and relatable content on social media, while Mariyam also frequently features alongside him in their videos. Their latest “collab”, however, is easily their most special one yet.