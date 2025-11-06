Strengthening India–New Zealand ties: Community event at Mahatma Gandhi Centre

Auckland: The High Commission of India, New Zealand, and the Consulate General of India, Auckland, hosted a vibrant community event at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Auckland. The occasion brought together dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the Indian diaspora to celebrate the growing partnership between India and New Zealand.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Auckland, followed by remarks from Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, Todd McClay, Minister for Trade of New Zealand, and Her Excellency Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India to New Zealand.

The chief guest, Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Luxon for his presence and support in strengthening the India–New Zealand relationship.

In his speech, Shri Goyal highlighted India’s rich cultural ethos, noting that “our Janmabhumi (land of birth) connects us to our roots, while our Karambhumi (land of work) offers us opportunities to serve and contribute.” He urged members of the Indian diaspora to continue upholding the values of their heritage while remaining committed to their adopted homeland.

Shri Goyal expressed optimism about building more “Successful Kiwi–Bharat Stories” through deeper collaboration across sectors. He praised the contributions of the Indian community in New Zealand and reaffirmed that shared values, culture, and aspirations continue to strengthen the bond between the two nations.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon acknowledged India’s dynamic growth, noting that the country is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy. He emphasized that the India–New Zealand relationship is founded on mutual respect, fairness, and a shared vision for prosperity, describing the Indian community as “bridges that connect our two great nations.”

The event was attended by prominent community leaders including Dr. Paramjeet Parmar MP, Jeet Suchdev QSM, Mujeeb Syed QSM (journalist), Bhav Dhillon, and Mahesh Bindra (former MP), among others.

Later, Shri Piyush Goyal held an interactive session titled “Tea with Indian Business Delegation”, engaging with leading Indian entrepreneurs visiting New Zealand as part of the largest-ever business delegation from India. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in sectors such as agriculture and food processing, wood and forestry, technology, and innovation.

Business leaders commended India’s progressive policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes and the Startup India initiative, which have supported global expansion and innovation among Indian enterprises.

Shri Goyal encouraged Indian businesses to stay persistent and innovative, emphasizing that it is the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of the people that drive sustained growth and deepen bilateral partnerships.