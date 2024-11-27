Food delivery agent held for ganja smuggling in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Swiggy delivery agent from Banjara Hills was arrested on Wednesday, November 27, for ganja smuggling in Hyderabad.

The police seized 9 kg of ganja from the accused. The accused was identified as 25-year-old Santosh Kumar Rout, a native of Odisha. He was apprehended by the commissioner’s task force west zone in coordination with the Banjara Hills police.

Rout was caught while trying to sell the ganja to customers. He came to Hyderabad in 2021 and started working as a Swiggy delivery agent and a watchman to make ends meet. The accused wasn’t satisfied with the amount he earned and contacted Govind, a notorious ganja smuggler who is also a native of Odisha.

Santosh purchased the ganja from Govind and returned to Hyderabad via train. He filled the contraband into packets which were to be sold to the consumers. Apart from ganja, the police also seized a bike, two mobile phones, one weighing machine and empty packets from the accused.