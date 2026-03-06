Switzerland based manufacturing firm to set up GCC in Hyderabad

The new GCC is likely to contribute to the generation of high-value employment and further integrate Hyderabad into the global biopharmaceutical value system.

Lonza office building in Hyderabad, symbolising Swiss manufacturing expansion in India.
Lonza AG

Hyderabad: Lonza AG, a Switzerland-based manufacturing and contract development firm, on Thursday, March 5, announced it would set up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The announcement came after a delegation of the company met Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu in the city. The new GCC is likely to contribute to the generation of high-value employment and further integrate Hyderabad into the global biopharmaceutical value system.

According to reports, Lonza has been in touch with the Telangana IT and industries department for the past few months.

Following the meeting, Sridhar Babu said, “We are thrilled to welcome Lonza’s decision to establish its new centre in Hyderabad. The city continues to stand out as the bright spot for global life sciences investments, driven by its strong scientific ecosystem, digital depth, and world-class manufacturing capabilities.”

He said that investment from Lonza would strengthen the state as a favourable destination for innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The minister said that Hyderabad continues to be significant for global life sciences investment.

