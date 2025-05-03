Telangana: 12 injured after TGSTC, private buses collide in Ranga Reddy

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd May 2025 10:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: Around 12 people suffered serious injuries following a collision between a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus and a private bus at Srisailam Highway Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday evening.

The accident took place when the private bus, in order to avoid hitting a tipper parked on the road carriageway, moved on wrongside and hit the TGSRTC bus at high speed.

The passengers in both the buses suffered injuries.

The local police on receiving information rushed to the spot. The injured persons were shifted in 108 ambulance to local hospitals and Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Heavy traffic jam was reported on the Srisailam Highway after the accident.

