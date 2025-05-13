Telangana adds 17 lakh new names to ration cards after 8 years

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has added around 17 lakh new names to existing ration cards between February and May 2025, significantly expanding access to welfare benefits such as the Aarogyasri health scheme.

According to official sources, many of the newly added individuals were earlier ineligible for the scheme as their names were not listed on ration cards. This move now enables them to receive government health and food support.

The Congress-led government had begun accepting ration card applications through MeeSeva centres in February. So far, 1.51 lakh new ration cards have been issued, with 3.24 lakh individuals registered under them. In addition, 13.73 lakh names were added to already existing ration cards.

Many of these applications had been pending for nearly eight years. A total of 21 lakh applications were filed during this period, and authorities have now acted to clear the backlog.

Officials said that, due to the addition of 17 lakh new beneficiaries, the state will now require an extra 6,952 tonnes of fine rice every month to meet demand.

The government has also proposed issuing two types of ration cards that is white and pink, but implementation of this system has not yet begun.