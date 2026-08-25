Telangana BJP chief ends fast, vows fight over fee reimbursement

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday, August 25, concluded his fast vowing to continue the party’s struggle for the release of pending dues of students’ tuition fee reimbursement by the Congress government.

BJP MP K Laxman offered lemon juice to Rao, marking the end of the fast.

Hitting out at the Congress government, Laxman said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is making tall claims about improving education in the state without addressing basic issues.

According to him, the retired teachers are agitating to get their retirement benefits.

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He asserted that the BJP would put up a determined fight for the release of pending dues of the tuition fees reimbursement scheme.

He appealed to Ramchander Rao to end his fast and take up struggles with students and youth.

Rao, who undertook the fast at the BJP office here on August 24, said the pending dues to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore have put the future of about 20 lakh students at stake.

The dues rose to Rs 12,000 crore as Rs 8,000 crore was already pending when the previous BRS government demitted office in December 2023, he said.

The private colleges are withholding the certificates of students in view of the dues, he said.

The colleges are not able to pay salaries to their staff members in view of the non-payment of funds under the scheme, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is provoking the country’s youth, should come to Hyderabad and answer the people on the pending dues of the fee reimbursement scheme, he had said.