Telangana CM, Deputy CM pay tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress leaders paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Tuesday, May 21, on his death anniversary. They garlanded the statue of the late Prime Minister at Somajiguda in the heart of the city.

AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, former minister and government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former minister K Jana Reddy, former MP V Hanumantha Rao and others paid tributes to the late leader.

Revanth Reddy, who is also President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), described Rajiv Gandhi as the architect of modern India. He recalled the contributions of the former Prime Minister to the development of the information technology sector.

While paying their tributes, the Congress leaders recalled Rajiv Gandhi’s services to the nation.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy & Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Somajiguda pic.twitter.com/g4BMvy5sWs — Naveena (@TheNaveena) May 21, 2024

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi by garlanding his statue in Khammam. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is currently on a visit to the United States, participated in Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary event at Times Square in New York.

The minister recalled that it was due to the initiatives taken by Rajiv Gandhi that India made rapid strides in the field of technology.

He said the former Prime Minister reduced the voting age to 18, thus enabling youth to participate in the nation’s development.

Ponnam Prabhakar said when several anti-social forces were dividing the country in the name of religion and caste, Raji Gandhi sacrificed his life for national unity and integrity.