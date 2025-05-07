Telangana CM discusses investments with Switzerland Ambassador

Hyderabad: Switzerland’s Ambassador to India, Maya Tissafi, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, May 6, at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills.

During the meeting, they discussed various topics, including investment opportunities in Telangana.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the state’s potential for attracting investments and emphasised the scope for friendly partnerships and industrial cooperation between Switzerland and Telangana.

As part of the visit, the chief minister honoured Ambassador Tissafi with a memento and a traditional shawl.

The event was attended by MP Raghuveer Reddy, TSIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, chief minister’s special secretary Ajit Reddy, regional passport officer Snehaja, and other officials.