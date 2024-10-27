Telangana CM seeks support of Yadavas for Musi river rejuvenation project

Yadavas from across the city came along with their specially-raised buffaloes to participate in the annual competition.

Published: 27th October 2024
Chief minister A Revanth Reddy attends the Sadar Festival held at NTR Stadium on Sunday evening.

Hyderabad: Assuring that Yadavas will be given due political representation in the Congress, chief minister A Revanth Reddy sought the community’s support for the development of Hyderabad, especially to facilitate the execution of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The annual Sadar festival of the Yadava community was held in a grand way at the NTR stadium near Indira Park on Sunday, October 27.

Yadavas from across the city came along with their specially-raised buffaloes to participate in the annual competition.

CM Revanth said that Yadavas have played a major role in maintaining the livestock population in the city and they have contributed to growing cattle fodder on the banks of the Musi River.

Asserting that Musi River will be rejuvenated and restored to its past glory, the chief minister made it clear that Hyderabad will be developed on international standards.

