Telangana: DCA seizes Shilajit tablets for misleading claims

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) seized shilajit tablets from a medical store in Sircilla on Thursday due to misleading advertisements. The product label falsely claimed it could treat ‘kidney stones’ and ‘reduce body weight.’

DCA officials discovered the misleading medicine during a raid at the medical shop in Sircilla. The stocks were seized.

According to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, advertising medicines for the treatment of kidney stones and obesity is prohibited.

The raid was conducted by Drugs Inspector LRD Bhavani under the supervision of Dr J Raju, Assistant Director of Siddipet. Further investigations are underway, and legal action will be taken against the offenders.

In a related incident in Jangaon, the DCA found a medical shop operating without a license. They seized medicines worth Rs 36,000. The accused, identified as K Rajesh Kumar had stocked 49 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, and anti-hypertensive.

The raid was carried out by Dr. G Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director of Warangal, along with Drugs Inspectors A Balakrishna and M Aravind Kumar. Samples were collected for analysis, and further investigation will determine the appropriate legal action against all involved parties.