Telangana farmers protest delay in urea supply, slam officials’ apathy

Hyderabad: Farmers staged a protest at the single-window office in Gopalpet mandal centre on Monday, September 22, demanding urea. The protest escalated onto the main road after officials allegedly responded carelessly, telling farmers to “call Revanth Reddy and ask for urea.”

The farmers expressed anger at the officials, alleging that the office staff behaved rudely. They said that although they had been assured of 1,200 bags of urea, not a single bag had arrived.

In a video that surfaced online, farmers were seen surrounding and arguing with officials. One woman farmer said she had been “waiting for hours outside the office for urea, but it was of no use.”

Protesting farmers demanded that officials provide them with the chief minister’s phone number, stating that they had been waiting for several days without any supply of fertiliser. They questioned why both officials and Congress leaders had promised delivery of urea but failed to fulfil it.