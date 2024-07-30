Telangana: Gadwal MLA rejoins BRS from Congress in less than a month

Hyderabad: In a major political development, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy who had recently joined Congress jumped back to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Tuesday, July 30.

On July 6, Reddy had joined the Congress in the presence of chief minister Revanth Reddy. On Tuesday, he met BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and expressed his desire to join back the party.

It is believed that Reddy’s joining did not go well with some Congress party workers. A few of them protested and raised slogans against Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy in front of Gandhi Bhavan.

It should be noted that Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy defeated Congress leader Saritha Tirupathaiah in the 2023 Assembly elections by a narrow margin of 7,036 votes.

Reddy, who was close to the KTR, had won the combined Mahbubnagar district in the 2023 Assembly elections. Known for his hard work, it is believed that KTR has immense faith in him.

BRS leader Krishank K took a jibe at the chief minister who is currently in USA. Taking to X he said, “Very unfair on your part @KTRBRS, Do you think Mr.Revanth Reddy will have a peaceful holiday to America now He may be worried by the time he returns how many defected MLA’s would leave Congress to join back BRS.”