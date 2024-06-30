Teacher transfers initiated to improve Government school standards

Hyderabad: The Telangana government began its official exercise for the transfer of teachers by considering the number of students studying in every government school. The process of the transfer of teachers will be taken up aiming to improve the quality of educational standards in all government schools, said chief minister Revanth Reddy.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO), the present state government allotted teachers to teaching posts by taking into consideration the strength of students to provide quality education in each school. “One teacher has been allotted for a school with a strength of 1 – 10 students,” it added.

The statement from Revanth Reddy’s office said that the previous government had issued an order (GO 17) on June 27, 2015 and GO number 25 on August 21, 2021 with regard to teaching posts. “As per the orders, one teacher was appointed for a school with 0-19 students strength, two teachers for a school with 20 to 60 students and three teachers for school with 61 to 90 students,” said the CMO release.

According to the government, two teachers for a school with 11 to 40 students and three teachers with 41 to 60 students in a school will be present. “Web options are made available to fill all sanctioned teacher posts in the schools where the students strength are above 61,” said the release.

The CMO release added that teacher posts have not been allotted to schools with zero strength of students. The number of teacher posts will also be increased to the schools where the students strength is more compared to the present, it added.