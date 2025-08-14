Telangana govt hikes life tax on transport, non-transport vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, August 13, issued orders increasing life tax on all transport and non transport vehicles under the Telangana Motor Vehicle Act, 1963.

As per Government Order 53 issued by the Transport, Roads & Buildings Department, amendments have been made to the third, sixth and seventh schedules of the Act, revising tax slabs for motorcycles, scooters, cars, jeeps, company-owned and additional personal vehicles.

According to the new structure, tax rates have been enhanced for various categories of vehicles based on their age and cost. New motorcycles will be taxed 9-18 percent depending on their cost; whereas new non-transport vehicles such as cars and jeeps will attract tax between 13 percent and 21 percent.

Company owned and second personal vehicles will attract higher tax rates between 15-25 percent.