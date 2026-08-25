Telangana govt to distribute sewing machines to BC women

Applications can be submitted through the Telangana online beneficiary management and monitoring system (OBMMS) portal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana govt to distribute sewing machines to BC women
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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched the Indiramma sewing machine scheme for every household, with the objective of providing self-employment opportunities to BC women.

The scheme will be implemented through the BC Finance Corporation.

Applicants aged 18-55 years, with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh (for rural areas) and Rs 2 lakh (in urban areas), can apply for the scheme. The last date to fill the application is September 15.

Subhan Bakery

Applications can be submitted through the Telangana online beneficiary management and monitoring system (OBMMS) portal. Applicants will require an Aadhaar card, a ration card or an income certificate, and a caste certificate.

People can contact the concerned district BC welfare officer or BC corporation for further details.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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