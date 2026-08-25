Telangana govt to distribute sewing machines to BC women

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched the Indiramma sewing machine scheme for every household, with the objective of providing self-employment opportunities to BC women.

The scheme will be implemented through the BC Finance Corporation.

Applicants aged 18-55 years, with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh (for rural areas) and Rs 2 lakh (in urban areas), can apply for the scheme. The last date to fill the application is September 15.

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Applications can be submitted through the Telangana online beneficiary management and monitoring system (OBMMS) portal. Applicants will require an Aadhaar card, a ration card or an income certificate, and a caste certificate.

People can contact the concerned district BC welfare officer or BC corporation for further details.