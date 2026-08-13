Telangana to distribute 1.19 lakh knitting machines to BC women

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday, August 13, announced that the government will be distributing 1.19 lakh automatic knitting machines across 119 Assembly constituencies.

The minister launched the “Intinta Indiramma Knitting Missions” scheme at the Secretariat, saying a total of 1,000 machines will be distributed across each constituency free of cost. Applications will be accepted between August 15 and September 15.

He said that the primary objective of this scheme is to provide self-employment opportunities to unemployed Backward Class (BC) women interested in the knitting profession.

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Priority will be given to the extremely poor, widows, single women, the homeless, orphans, women with disabilities and women with experience in the knitting profession.

He assured that the beneficiary selection process will be completely transparent and conducted in accordance with government guidelines. Necessary training on the use of knitting machines will also be made mandatory.

Ponnam Prabhakar clarified that only 1.19 lakh machines will be distributed in the first phase. However, the scheme may be expanded to include more beneficiaries in the future, he added.