2,000 sewing machines distributed to minority women in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Finance Corporation distributed 2,000 sewing machines to poor and deserving minority women in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda area of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The distribution ceremony was attended by BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, chairman of the minority finance corporation Obaidullah Kotwal, chairman of Urdu academy Tahir bin Hamdan, former MPs Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rajya Sabha member Naveen Kumar Yadav, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Minority Finance Corporation Kanthi Wesley IAS, and other leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Ponnam Prabhakar said the Telangana government is committed to the welfare of minorities and introduced several schemes for their development. “We want to ensure the minority women are economically self-reliant,” he said and appealed to the minority voters to support the Congress for the upcoming by-election.

Echoing the minister, chairman of Urdu academy Tahir bin Hamdan said that minority development and welfare is possible through Congress. Anjan Kumar Yadav added that several government projects have been started in Jubilee Hills, and three state ministers are actively working to address the public’s issues.

Chairman of the minority finance corporation Obaidullah Kotwal said that two new schemes to support destitute women in starting small businesses, emphasising transparency in their implementation.