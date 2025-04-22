Telangana govt will promote Telugu and Urdu cinema: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to promoting the film industry in the state.

Speaking at a press conference regarding the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards, he emphasised that the government will support not only Telugu films but also Urdu cinema, reflecting the state’s cultural diversity.

Bhatti pays tribute to late Gaddar

Bhatti Vikramarka paid tribute to the late Gaddar, describing him as a legendary figure who made the heartbeat of Telangana resonate worldwide through his songs.

“From children to the elderly, Gaddar’s style and songs are widely imitated. He breathed life into the Telangana movement with his music. Instituting awards in his name is a matter of pride,” he said.

He added that the state government will extend all necessary support to ensure the film awards ceremony in Hyderabad is conducted on a grand scale.

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards will be presented annually, starting from this year’s Ugadi festival.

The awards aim to recognise and encourage the best films made in the Telugu language, as well as works that promote national unity, cultural harmony, educational and social relevance, technical excellence, and humanitarian values.

Awardees will receive both a cash prize and a certificate of appreciation.

Gaddar awards ceremony on June 14

Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, who attended the event, announced that the awards ceremony will take place on June 14 at HICC, Hyderabad.

The organising committee is finalising the logo, guidelines, and regulations for the awards. The event is set to become a prestigious annual fixture, with the government determined to make Hyderabad a global destination for film production.