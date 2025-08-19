Telangana HC seeks Kabaddi body’s reply on non-implementation of National Sports Code

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, August 20, issued notices to the State Kabaddi Association seeking an explanation for its failure to implement the 2011 National Sports Code.

The development came after Kabaddi coach C Pavan Kumar Yadav filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the non-implementation of the code.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the association continued to engage part-time members and employees, in violation of the prescribed norms.

He further requested the court to direct authorities to withhold government assistance for training and tournament organisation until proper compliance was ensured, and to conduct an enquiry into the association’s functioning.

On behalf of the state, Additional Advocate General Imran Khan submitted that the role of the government in this matter was limited.

After considering the arguments, the bench issued notices to the State Kabaddi Association and adjourned the hearing for four weeks.