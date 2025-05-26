Telangana man ends his life after pregnant wife dies in road accident

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died by suicide in Kamareddy district on Saturday, May 24, a day after losing his pregnant wife in a road accident.

According to reports, on May 23, Sunil and his wife Jyothi, who was five months pregnant, were riding a bike on the outskirts of Bichkunda when she accidentally slipped and fell onto the road, suffering a severe head injury.

Locals immediately alerted emergency services, but she died on the way to the hospital.

Following the post-mortem, Jyothi’s body was brought home, where Sunil broke down in grief. A short while later, he went to the bathroom and came out vomiting repeatedly. Alarmed, family members rushed him to a hospital, but he died during treatment.

Police are investigating whether overspeeding led to the accident. A suspicious death case has been registered, and a further investigation is underway.