Telangana: Nearly 95pc engineering seats allotted

Hyderabad: Following the allocation of nearly 95 pc of seats in the second phase of Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) counseling, only 5,019 engineering seats remain available for final phase.

According to the technical education department, out of 86,509 seats across 175 colleges in Telangana, 81,490 have been filled in the second phase, completed on Wednesday.

Computer Science and IT fields are highly sought after, with 98% of the 61,329 seats filled, leaving just 1,156 seats. Electronics and Electrical Engineering seats are 89% allocated, with 14,895 out of 16,573 filled. Civil, Mechanical, and allied courses have seen 75.2% of seats filled, totaling 5,571 out of 7,429. In fields like Chemical, Biotechnology, and Mining Engineering, 831 out of 1,178 seats have been allotted.

Candidates wishing to cancel their provisional allotments must do so by August 7. At self-reporting, they must provide an online undertaking through Degree Online Services Telangana.

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges in person between August 15 and 16 to confirm their placements. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of provisional allotments, advised Sridevasena, Commissioner of Technical Education.