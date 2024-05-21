Telangana para athlete Deepthi blazes to a new world record in Japan

Twenty-year-old Deepthi Jeevanji of Warangal set the track on fire at the World Para Athletics championship now in progress in Kobe, Japan. She set a new world record as she blazed her way to victory in the 400 metres race in the T20 category.

The T20 category is meant for participants who are intellectually challenged.

With a new world record of 55.06 seconds, she not only lifted the gold medal but also ensured that she will be eligible to take part in the World Paralympics Games which are set to be held after the Paris Olympics later this year. In the process, she shattered the earlier record of 55.12 seconds held by USA’s Breanna Clark.

Born in Warangal

Deepthi was born in Kalleda village of Warangal district in Telangana on September 27, 2003. Her parents, Jeevanji Yadhagiri and Jeevanji Dhanalaxmi, had a half-acre (a little over 2000 square metres) of agricultural land which they ploughed. But they also used to work at other farms as daily wage labourers.

When she was in 9th grade, Deepthi’s talent in running was spotted by her school PET teacher who guided and encouraged her. Later, she came under well known athletics coach Nagapuri Ramesh who was the coach of the Indian Junior team.

Caught the eye of Gopichand

Deepthi was also fortunate to get support from badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and his Gopichand-Mytrah Foundation. It was Gopi who recommended her for a test at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disability in Hyderabad. There, she was classified under the mentally impaired category, after all the relevant tests were carried out. So that allowed her to participate in events as a para athlete in the T20 category.

When she was first asked to report at Hyderabad for further training, her parents did not have even the bus fare to send her to Hyderabad from her native place. Coach Ramesh finally paid for her ticket and she arrived in Hyderabad.

The gamble, the effort and intense training paid off when she was selected for the Indian team that took part in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in 2022 and she won a gold medal.

Had a difficult childhood

Deepthi had a difficult childhood because she was taunted by her classmates for looking different. Neighbours advised her parents to send her to an orphanage and said that she was mad because of her intellectual disabilities.

But now she has silenced all those who tormented her. She has made her parents, her state and her country proud of her. The world of Para athletics is hailing her as a world champion.

Deepthi’s case highlights the fact that there is talent available at the grassroots level in the far flung regions of the state. Deepthi was brought to the forefront because of the interest shown by private parties, namely sports loving coaches like Gopichand and Ramesh. They had a hand in developing her career.

Government must make more efforts

But what is the state government doing? The work of spotting Deepthi, developing her career and promoting her at the national and international level should have been done by the state government. With an extensive network and adequate funds at its disposal, the government’s sports machinery has all the requirements to unearth more talented athletes. Perhaps Deepthi’s success will open the eyes of one and all and a sincere effort will be made to develop sports in the rural areas.