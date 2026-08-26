Telangana SIR: Gram sabhas to be held for voters on August 27

Hyderabad: As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, special gram sabhas/ward sabhas will be held at all polling stations on Thursday, August 27.

The draft electoral rolls were published on August 17. Voters can file objections till September 16. All objections must be disposed of by October 15, and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 19.

In Hyderabad, notices will be issued to over 12 lakh voters. This includes 5,80,908 unmapped voters and 6,72,678 electors whose details have anomalies.

In rural areas, the sabha will be conducted at the concerned gram panchayat building. In urban areas, the sabha will be organised at polling stations. These sabhas will be attended by the concerned BLOs and members of the Chunav Pathshala.

An order to this effect was issued by the Chief Electoral Officer Sudharshan Reddy on August 21.

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Agenda of the sabha

The names of all electors included in the draft electoral roll will be read aloud by the BLO, and names of citizens left out will be ascertained.

Citizens who will attain the age of 18 years on October 1, 2026, can submit Form-6 along with the declaration form and the required documents for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll.

If any error/discrepancy is found in the draft electoral roll, the concerned person can submit Form-8 along with the declaration form and required supporting documents.

To object to inclusions in the draft roll, the objector should be a voter in the same constituency and must submit Form-7 along with the declaration form.

At the sabhas, officials will discuss the documents prescribed and required by the Election Commission of India for claims, objections, and verification.

