Telangana to see respite from heat for three days, rains from March 16

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will see a respite from the heat for three days starting Monday, March 9, with the temperature expected to drop to 34-35 degrees Celsius till March 11, local weather enthusiast T Balaji forecasted.

Temperatures in East Telangana will hover around 36-37 degrees Celsius and 35-36 degrees Celsius in other districts.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre’s data, the highest temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Mahabubnagar on March 9 at 8:30 am, while the lowest temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad.

09.03.2026 DAILY WEATHER REPORT OF TELANGANA pic.twitter.com/lahIgJrLd1 — Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) March 9, 2026

Rain, hailstorms from March 16

Powerful thunderstorms, rain and hailstorms are expected to hit various parts of Telangana between March 16 and 23.

According to Balaji’s forecast, the first half of the summer will see lots of unseasonal rains and hailstorms and heat will rise in the second half.

The year will also see a delayed monsoon with rains expected to be at normal or below normal levels.